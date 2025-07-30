BHCC Holding Receives Waiver for Circular Dispatch Delay

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from BHCC Holding Ltd. ( (HK:1552) ) is now available.

BHCC Holding Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has received a waiver from the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong to delay compliance with Rule 14.41(a) of the Listing Rules. This waiver allows BHCC additional time to finalize and dispatch a Circular related to its Security Documents and financial assistance arrangements. The waiver is contingent upon the company dispatching the Circular by August 1, 2025, and could be subject to change if the company’s situation changes.

More about BHCC Holding Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 214,487

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$160M

Find detailed analytics on 1552 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

