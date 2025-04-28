BHCC Holding Limited Announces Annual General Meeting and Share Issuance Proposal

BHCC Holding Ltd. ( (HK:1552) ) has issued an announcement.

BHCC Holding Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for June 27, 2025, in Singapore. The meeting will address several key business items, including the approval of financial statements, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, a special resolution will be considered to authorize the directors to issue new shares, which could impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

More about BHCC Holding Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 63.20%

Average Trading Volume: 486,060

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$163.2M

For a thorough assessment of 1552 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue