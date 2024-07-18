BHCC Holding Eyes Singapore Residential Project

BHCC Holding Ltd. (HK:1552) has released an update.

BHCC Holding Ltd. has announced that its subsidiary, BHCC Projects, along with other partners, has submitted a tender and paid a deposit for a residential development project in Singapore. If the bid is successful, the deposit will contribute to the tender price; if not, it will be refunded. Additionally, the company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding regarding the formation of a joint venture to manage the development should their tender be accepted.

