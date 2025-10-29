Bharti Airtel’s Subsidiary Acquires Stake in Renewable Energy Firm

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bharti Airtel Limited ( (IN:BHARTIARTL) ) has provided an update.

Bharti Airtel Limited announced that its subsidiary, Nxtra Data Limited, has acquired a 35% stake in AMPIN Energy C&I Sixteen Private Limited. This acquisition is aimed at meeting regulatory requirements for captive power consumption and securing cost-effective renewable energy, which could enhance Airtel’s operational efficiency and sustainability efforts.

More about Bharti Airtel Limited

Bharti Airtel Limited, a part of Bharti Enterprises, operates in the telecommunications industry. It provides a range of services including mobile voice and data services, fixed-line broadband, and digital television services, primarily focusing on the Indian market.

Average Trading Volume: 434,153

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 11913.3B INR

