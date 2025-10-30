BH Macro Limited Reports Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BH Macro Shs GBP ( (GB:BHMG) ) has shared an update.

BH Macro Limited’s investor statement for the third quarter of 2025 reveals a decrease in total net assets from $2,091.5 million to $2,022.1 million, attributed to declines in both USD and GBP share classes. Despite the reduction in net assets, the net asset value (NAV) per share for both USD and GBP shares saw a slight increase, indicating a potential resilience in the fund’s value. This performance update provides stakeholders with critical insights into the fund’s current financial standing and the potential implications for future investment strategies.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BHMG is a Neutral.

GB:BHMG’s overall score reflects strong balance sheet health, supported by zero leverage and equity-backed assets. However, challenges include declining revenue, inconsistent cash flow, and a high P/E ratio that suggests overvaluation. Despite positive corporate actions like share buybacks, the recent decline in net assets raises concerns about market fluctuations. Technical indicators show modest positive momentum but suggest potential short-term resistance.

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund investing in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited, managed by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP. The company operates within the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. It is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission and primarily deals with commodity pool operations.

Average Trading Volume: 785,593

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

