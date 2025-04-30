BH Macro Limited Reports Decline in Q1 2025 Net Assets

BH Macro Shs GBP ( (GB:BHMG) ) just unveiled an update.

BH Macro Limited reported a decrease in total net assets from $1,984.2 million at the end of December 2024 to $1,904.8 million by March 2025. The decline in net assets was accompanied by a reduction in the number of shares in issue and a drop in the closing share prices for both USD and GBP share classes. This performance reflects market fluctuations and highlights the inherent risks in investment, emphasizing the importance of seeking professional advice before making investment decisions.

GB:BHMG demonstrates strong balance sheet health and positive corporate actions like share buybacks, but faces challenges with declining revenue, cash flow volatility, and a high P/E ratio. The lack of earnings call data limits forward-looking insights. Technical indicators suggest modest positive momentum, yet valuation concerns persist.

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund investing in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. The company operates within the financial services industry, focusing on commodity pool operations. It is managed by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP, which is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission.

YTD Price Performance: -1.48%

Average Trading Volume: 697,302

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

