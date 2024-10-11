BH Macro Limited Announces Share Buyback

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited has announced the buyback of 107,003 of its Sterling shares on the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging from 367.50 to 371.00 pence per share, with the intention to hold these shares in treasury. Following the transaction, the company reports that the total number of shares in issue and treasury will be 348,590,958 and 26,157,639 Sterling shares respectively, with no change to the Dollar shares. This move adjusts the company’s total voting rights to 534,363,164 as of 11 October 2024.

