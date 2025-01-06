BH Macro Limited Announces December 2024 Share Conversion

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

BH Macro Shs GBP ( (GB:BHMG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

BH Macro Limited announced share conversion requests for December 2024, with 296,835 USD shares converting to GBP shares and 7,534 GBP shares converting to USD shares. This conversion process will be completed after the company’s month-end net asset values are released, impacting shareholder positions and potentially influencing market perceptions of the company’s financial health.

More about BH Macro Shs GBP

BH Macro Limited is a closed-ended collective investment scheme based in Guernsey, focusing on providing investment opportunities through a structured company format.

YTD Price Performance: 0.74%

Average Trading Volume: 1,136,868

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

