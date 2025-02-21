BH Macro Limited Acquires Own Shares for Treasury

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

BH Macro Shs GBP ( (GB:BHMG) ) has shared an update.

BH Macro Limited announced the purchase of 151,799 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, at prices ranging between 385.50 pence and 386.00 pence. This transaction is part of the company’s strategy to hold these shares in treasury, impacting the total number of voting rights, which now stands at 521,597,957.

More about BH Macro Shs GBP

BH Macro Limited is a closed-ended collective investment scheme based in Guernsey. The company operates as an investment vehicle, primarily focusing on purchasing its own shares on the London Stock Exchange to manage its treasury and share capital.

YTD Price Performance: -5.05%

Average Trading Volume: 892,666

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

