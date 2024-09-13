BH Macro Executes Buyback of Shares

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited has announced the purchase of 154,048 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging from 369.00 to 370.00 pence per share, to be held in treasury. Following the transaction, the company reported an updated total of 352,009,242 Sterling Shares in issue, with an additional 22,830,759 Sterling Shares held in treasury, and maintained its current number of 28,264,120 Dollar Shares. The total voting rights in the company now stand at 539,303,285.

