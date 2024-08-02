BH Macro Completes Share Conversion Process

BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited has completed its share conversion as of 30 June 2024, resulting in the issuance of 8,142 US Dollar Shares and the cancellation of 6,669 Sterling Shares, effective 2 August 2024. New shares will be admitted to the London Stock Exchange, with shareholder accounts updated by 12 August 2024. Post-conversion, the company has over 28 million US Dollar Shares and 355 million Sterling Shares in issue, excluding treasury shares.

