BH Macro Completes Share Conversion Exercise

BH Macro Limited has announced the successful completion of its share conversion on May 31, 2024, resulting in the issuance of 216,228 new Sterling Shares and the cancellation of 266,010 US Dollar Shares, effective from July 2, 2024. The newly issued shares are expected to be admitted to the London Stock Exchange around July 10, 2024. This conversion will not alter the existing voting rights published by the company.

