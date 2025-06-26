BGX Expands Illinois Basin Operations with New Strategic Partnership

Confident Investing Starts Here:

BGX – Black Gold Exploration Corp. ( (TSE:BGX) ) has provided an announcement.

BGX – Black Gold Exploration Corp. has announced a strategic partnership with LGX Energy Corp. to expand its operations in the Illinois Basin. The company plans to participate in the drilling and development of 20 to 25 additional wells, leveraging the success of the Fritz 2-30 well as a template for scalable development. This initiative is expected to enhance BGX’s operational capabilities and market positioning, with the company aiming to bring these wells online by the end of 2026, funded through additional capital raises.

BGX – Black Gold Exploration Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on creating shareholder value in the Illinois Basin.

Average Trading Volume: 145,009

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

