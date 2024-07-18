BGMC International Updates Share Consolidation Schedule

BGMC International Ltd. (HK:1693) has released an update.

BGMC International Ltd. has announced a further delay in the dispatch of its circular regarding the proposed Share Consolidation and Change in Board Lot Size, now expected to be dispatched by 24 July 2024. The company has also provided a revised timetable for the Share Consolidation process, which includes key dates such as the closure of the register of members and the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). These plans are contingent upon the approval at the upcoming EGM, with the Share Consolidation set to take effect on 12 August 2024.

