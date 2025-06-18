BGMC International Explores New Computing Power Leasing Venture

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An update from BGMC International Ltd. ( (HK:1693) ) is now available.

BGMC International Limited has announced a potential collaboration with an independent third-party company to develop a computing power leasing business. This project aims to provide high-performance GPU-based computing power services globally, supporting AI, machine learning, and digital transformation initiatives. The collaboration is in advanced contract negotiations with a global internet technology company, which could significantly enhance BGMC’s positioning in the technology infrastructure sector.

More about BGMC International Ltd.

BGMC International Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. The company, along with its subsidiaries, engages in various business ventures and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 59,712

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$101.7M

