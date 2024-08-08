BGMC International Announces Successful Share Consolidation

BGMC International Ltd. (HK:1693) has released an update.

BGMC International Ltd. announced the successful passing of a resolution for share consolidation during their Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on August 8, 2024, with the consolidation taking effect on August 12, 2024. The move will also prompt an adjustment to the Share Option Scheme’s mandate limit on the same day. Shareholders showed overwhelming support with more than 99.99% voting in favor, and the company’s stock certificates will change from light blue to green post-consolidation.

