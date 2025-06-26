BGM Group Ltd Completes Strategic Acquisition to Boost AI Portfolio

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Qilian International Holding Group Limited ( (BGM) ) just unveiled an update.

BGM Group Ltd, a company focused on AI applications, has successfully completed the acquisition of HM Management Company Limited, which includes Catch Group Limited and Expansion Group Limited. This acquisition, finalized on June 20, 2025, involved issuing 16,663,427 Class A ordinary shares to the sellers, representing 8.31% of BGM’s total issued shares. The move is aimed at expanding BGM’s AI application portfolio and integrating resources from its AI insurance and mobility businesses, thereby strengthening its position in the AI industry.

Average Trading Volume: 46,870

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.39B

