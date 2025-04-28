BGM Group Ltd Completes Acquisition of YX Management Company

Qilian International Holding Group Limited ( (BGM) ) has issued an announcement.

BGM Group Ltd, a company focused on technological advancements and business expansion through its intelligent platform DuXiaoBao, has announced the completion of its strategic acquisition of YX Management Company Limited. The acquisition, finalized on April 25, 2025, involved issuing 47,500,000 Class A ordinary shares to the sellers, who now hold approximately 32.6% of BGM’s total issued shares. This move is expected to enhance BGM’s AI-driven strategic upgrade of DuXiaoBao, leveraging synergies from the acquisition to drive future growth.

More about Qilian International Holding Group Limited

YTD Price Performance: 24.16%

Average Trading Volume: 22,751

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.08B

