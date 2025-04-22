BGM Group Acquires Wonder Dragon to Boost Healthcare Strategy

Qilian International Holding Group Limited ( (BGM) ) has provided an update.

On April 21, 2025, BGM Group Ltd announced a transaction agreement to acquire Wonder Dragon Global Limited by issuing 38,165,290 Class A ordinary shares. This acquisition, expected to close by June 2025, will allow BGM Group to leverage Wonder Dragon’s inventory of Qingzhuan dark tea to enhance its medicinal tea product line. The acquisition is set to strengthen BGM’s position in the healthcare sector by expanding its health product portfolio and market reach, utilizing AI technology to optimize tea production and develop new health-focused tea products.

BGM Group Ltd focuses on AI applications, intelligent robots, algorithmic computing, cloud computing, and biopharmaceuticals. The company provides AI solutions and intelligent robot services for the insurance industry and produces biopharmaceutical products like oxytetracycline API and crude heparin sodium, integrating AI for supply chain and production efficiency.

