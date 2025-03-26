BGC Group Reaffirms Q1 2025 Financial Outlook

BGC Group ( (BGC) ) has shared an update.

On March 26, 2025, BGC Group announced an update to its financial outlook for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, reaffirming its previously stated revenue and pre-tax adjusted earnings ranges. The announcement highlights BGC’s use of non-GAAP financial measures to provide a clearer picture of its operating performance, excluding certain non-cash items and expenses that do not reflect the company’s underlying operations. This approach is intended to align the interests of employees and management with those of shareholders, potentially impacting stakeholder perceptions and market positioning.

More about BGC Group

BGC Group, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, providing a range of products and services including brokerage, financial technology, and market data services. The company focuses on enhancing its market position through strategic financial measures and equity-based compensation programs.

YTD Price Performance: 8.96%

Average Trading Volume: 2,900,548

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.76B

For an in-depth examination of BGC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue