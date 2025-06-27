B&G Foods Announces Executive Leadership Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On June 25, 2025, B&G Foods announced that Jordan E. Greenberg will step down from his role as Executive Vice President and President of Spices & Flavor Solutions, with his last day being August 24, 2025. The separation will be treated as a termination without cause, and Mr. Greenberg will receive severance benefits including salary continuation, medical and dental coverage, and accelerated vesting of restricted stock. Andrew D. Vogel will take over Greenberg’s responsibilities on an interim basis.

The most recent analyst rating on (BGS) stock is a Hold with a $8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on B&G Foods stock, see the BGS Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BGS is a Neutral.

B&G Foods faces significant financial challenges with declining revenues, high leverage, and negative profitability. Technical indicators suggest potential volatility with bearish trends. Valuation concerns persist due to negative earnings, despite a high dividend yield. Recent earnings call highlights a cautious outlook with declining sales and profitability, overshadowing cost-saving efforts and debt reduction. The stock remains high-risk with potential for recovery contingent on strategic improvements.

Average Trading Volume: 2,783,987

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $347.1M

