BFF Bank SpA Reports Growth in Production Value Amidst Financial Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

BFF Bank SpA ( (IT:BFF) ) has shared an announcement.

BFF Bank SpA’s Board of Directors has approved the consolidated half-year financial report for June 30, 2025, showing an increase in production value to 852 million euros, up 11% from the previous year. The company’s EBITDA rose by 3% to 53 million euros, driven by increased volumes and integration with associated companies. Despite a positive net result of 2 million euros, the financial management result was negative, attributed to higher financial debt. The report highlights growth in the agro-industrial and seed sectors, with significant contributions from international operations, although the EBIT decreased due to higher amortizations.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:BFF) stock is a Buy with a EUR12.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BFF Bank SpA stock, see the IT:BFF Stock Forecast page.

More about BFF Bank SpA

BFF Bank SpA operates in the financial sector, providing banking and financial services. The company focuses on offering a range of financial products and services to its clients, with a market focus on both national and international operations.

Average Trading Volume: 293,082

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €2.03B

Find detailed analytics on BFF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue