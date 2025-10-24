BFF Bank Announces Share Capital Increase to Support Incentive Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

BFF Bank SpA ( (IT:BFF) ) has provided an announcement.

BFF Bank S.p.A. has announced a change in its share capital following a partial execution of a free share capital increase, which was resolved by the Shareholders’ Meeting in April 2020. This increase, amounting to €5,673.36, involved the issuance of 7,368 new ordinary shares allocated to the BFF Group staff as part of their remuneration and incentive policies. The change reflects the bank’s ongoing commitment to its incentive systems and stock option plans, potentially strengthening its market position and aligning staff interests with company performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:BFF) stock is a Buy with a EUR12.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BFF Bank SpA stock, see the IT:BFF Stock Forecast page.

More about BFF Bank SpA

BFF Banking Group is the largest operator of specialized finance in Italy and a leading entity in Europe for managing and selling trade receivables owed by Public Administrations. The Group also offers securities and payment services, operating in several European countries including Italy, Croatia, France, Greece, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Spain. BFF is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange and reported a consolidated net profit of €143.0 million in 2024.

Average Trading Volume: 275,805

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €1.93B

For an in-depth examination of BFF stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue