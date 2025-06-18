Bezant Resources Gains from Blackstone and IDM Merger

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from Bezant Resources ( (GB:BZT) ).

Bezant Resources announced that the merger between Blackstone Minerals Ltd and IDM International Limited has become effective, impacting Bezant’s interests in the Mankayan Copper Gold project. As a result of the merger, Bezant will receive a significant number of Blackstone shares and options, potentially strengthening its financial position and influence in the mining sector.

More about Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources PLC is a copper-gold exploration and development company. The company focuses on projects like the Mankayan Copper Gold project in the Philippines, aiming to enhance its market position in the mining industry.

Average Trading Volume: 74,716,428

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £4.78M

