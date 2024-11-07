Bezant Resources Begins Drilling at Namibia Project

Bezant Resources (GB:BZT) has released an update.

Bezant Resources has initiated a drilling program at its Hope & Gorob Copper-Gold Project in Namibia, following the recent acquisition of a mining license. The company aims to optimize ore sorting and assess geotechnical conditions to ensure a smooth start to mining operations. Additionally, Bezant is preparing to offer employment opportunities to Namibians as part of its operational expansion.

