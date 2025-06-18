Beyond Oil’s Technology Gains Endorsement for Reducing Cancer Risks

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Beyond Oil Ltd ( (TSE:BOIL) ) has shared an update.

Beyond Oil Ltd. announced the publication of a Medical Opinion by Professor Ilan Ron, highlighting the potential of their product to reduce gastrointestinal cancer risks associated with reused frying oils. The findings suggest that Beyond Oil’s technology can significantly lower carcinogen levels in frying oils, making it a valuable preventive tool for both consumers and food service workers, and supporting its integration into public health policies.

Beyond Oil Ltd has strong revenue growth and strategic global expansion as key strengths. However, financial challenges like negative profitability and cash flow, coupled with weak valuation metrics, lower the overall score. The corporate events positively impact the score by demonstrating growth potential and strategic initiatives.

More about Beyond Oil Ltd

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company focused on reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste, and enhancing sustainability.

