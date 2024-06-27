Beyond Oil Ltd Secures $2.5 Million Investment

Beyond Oil Ltd (TSE:BOIL) has released an update.

Beyond Oil Ltd, an innovator in the food-tech industry, has successfully completed a $2.5 million non-brokered private placement at $1.05 per unit, bolstered by a lead order from Fandango Collection & Recycling, its exclusive distributor in Israel. This strategic funding, supported by both external investors and company insiders, including substantial participation by the president and founder, will fuel the company’s growth and innovation within the healthier fried food sector, while also serving general corporate purposes.

