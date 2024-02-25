Beyond Lithium Settles Debts with Equity

Beyond Minerals, Inc. (TSE:BY) has released an update.

Beyond Lithium Inc. has settled debts with two consulting firms by issuing over 171,000 shares, valued at nearly $32,000. These shares are subject to a statutory hold period, with some facing an additional hold until July 2024. The company, a significant player in Ontario’s greenfield lithium exploration, employs a project generator model to fund exploration while limiting shareholder dilution.

