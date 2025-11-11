Beyond Air Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic Updates

Beyond Air ( (XAIR) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Beyond Air presented to its investors.

Beyond Air, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company specializing in the use of nitric oxide for treating respiratory illnesses, neurological disorders, and solid tumors. The company is known for its innovative LungFit system, which generates nitric oxide from ambient air for medical use.

In its latest earnings report for the fiscal second quarter of 2026, Beyond Air reported a significant 128% increase in revenue, reaching $1.8 million. The company also announced the appointment of Bob Goodman as Interim Chief Commercial Officer and secured $12 million in debt financing. Additionally, Beyond Air achieved certification under the Medical Device Single Audit Program, reflecting its commitment to quality management.

Key financial highlights include a reduction in net loss to $7.9 million compared to $13.4 million in the previous year, driven by increased sales and decreased operating expenses. The company also reported a decrease in research and development expenses and selling, general, and administrative costs. Beyond Air’s strategic focus includes expanding its global distribution network for LungFit PH, with new agreements in several countries, and advancing its second-generation LungFit PH for regulatory approval.

Looking ahead, Beyond Air has updated its fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance to $8 to $10 million. The company is poised to accelerate its commercial execution and regulatory initiatives, with plans for international submissions and the anticipated FDA approval of its second-generation LungFit PH by the end of 2026.

