Beyond Air Approves Reverse Stock Split Proposal

Beyond Air ( (XAIR) ) has provided an update.

On June 20, 2025, Beyond Air, Inc. held a special meeting of stockholders where a reverse stock split proposal was approved. The proposal grants the board of directors the authority to implement a reverse stock split at a ratio between 1-for-10 and 1-for-50 within a year, potentially impacting the company’s stock structure and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (XAIR) stock is a Buy with a $4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Beyond Air stock, see the XAIR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on XAIR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, XAIR is a Neutral.

Beyond Air’s overall score reflects significant financial challenges, with persistent losses and cash flow issues undermining its financial health. Despite recent revenue growth and strategic international expansion, the company’s valuation remains weak due to ongoing losses and the absence of dividends. Technical indicators suggest bearish sentiment, though corporate events and earnings call highlights show potential for future improvements if strategic initiatives are successfully implemented.

More about Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. operates in the medical technology industry, focusing on developing innovative solutions for respiratory conditions and other medical needs.

Average Trading Volume: 3,091,844

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $17.59M

