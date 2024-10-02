Beximco Pharma’s Court Appeal Awaits Full Hearing

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited Sponsored GDR RegS (GB:BXP) has released an update.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited, a leading Bangladeshi drug manufacturer, has announced that the status of a recent writ petition remains unchanged after a ‘No Order’ decision at a court hearing. The appeal has been referred to a full-court hearing scheduled for 28 October 2024, with further updates to be provided. The company, known for its diverse portfolio and global presence, continues to focus on providing contemporary medicines worldwide.

