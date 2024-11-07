Beximco Pharma Reports Strong Financial Growth and Global Expansion

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited Sponsored GDR RegS (GB:BXP) has released an update.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited reported a notable 13.1% increase in net sales for the year ending June 2024, reaching BDT 44,391.6 million, alongside a significant 29.7% rise in profit after tax. The company launched 30 new products in Bangladesh and expanded its global footprint with new registrations and approvals, including from the US FDA and Australia’s TGA. These achievements, coupled with a 40% cash dividend proposal, highlight Beximco’s resilience and strategic growth in the pharmaceutical sector.

For further insights into GB:BXP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.