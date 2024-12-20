BExcellent Group Gains Unanimous Shareholder Support

BExcellent Group Holdings Limited (HK:1775) has released an update.

BExcellent Group Holdings Limited successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting held on December 20, 2024, with unanimous approval from shareholders. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors, approval of financial statements, and authorization for share issuance and repurchase mandates. This unanimous support reflects strong confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

