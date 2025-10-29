BExcellent Group Clarifies Annual Results with Adjusted Loss Figures

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from BExcellent Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1775) ).

BExcellent Group Holdings Limited has issued a supplemental announcement regarding its annual results for the year ended 31 July 2025. The company clarified adjustments in the presentation of ‘Other (losses) gains — net,’ which includes changes in the fair value of investment property and financial assets. The adjusted loss for the financial year decreased by 32.3% from HK$21.9 million to HK$14.8 million, reflecting the exclusion of certain fair value changes and impairment losses.

More about BExcellent Group Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 817,172

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$178.6M

