BEWI ASA to Announce Q3 2025 Results with Live Webcast

Bewi ASA ( (DE:5T0) ) has shared an update.

BEWI ASA is set to announce its third-quarter 2025 results on November 12, 2025, with a live webcast presentation by its CEO, CFO, and CSO. The announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, reinforcing its position in the packaging and insulation industry.

More about Bewi ASA

BEWI is an international provider of packaging, components, and insulation solutions. The company emphasizes sustainability throughout its value chain, from raw material production to product recycling, and is committed to advancing a circular economy. BEWI is listed on the Oslo Børs under the ticker BEWI.

Average Trading Volume: 786,117

Current Market Cap: NOK3.89B

