BeWhere Holdings Reports Strong Fiscal Year 2024 Results

BeWhere Holdings ( (TSE:BEW) ) has provided an announcement.

BeWhere Holdings Inc. reported a significant financial performance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with a 45% increase in total revenue and a 36% rise in recurring revenue, leading to record income before taxes. The company also achieved a record-high annual gross profit and maintained a strong working capital position while investing in research and development. These results underscore BeWhere’s commitment to innovation and its strategic positioning in the M-IoT industry, which could enhance its market competitiveness and stakeholder value.

Spark’s Take on TSE:BEW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BEW is a Neutral.

BeWhere Holdings shows strong financial performance with growth in revenue and profitability and a solid balance sheet. However, the stock’s high P/E ratio raises valuation concerns, and technical indicators suggest short-term caution. Despite these challenges, the company’s financial stability and growth potential in the Hardware & Equipment industry provide a solid foundation.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:BEW stock, click here.

More about BeWhere Holdings

BeWhere Holdings Inc. is a leading Mobile Internet of Things (M-IoT) company specializing in low-power 5G IoT wide-area tracking technology. The company provides remote monitoring solutions that tackle cost, power, and environmental challenges. BeWhere collaborates with Fortune 500 companies and top resellers to deploy tracking solutions across various sectors, including transportation, construction, logistics, utilities, health, and government, enhancing AI management platforms through increased connectivity.

YTD Price Performance: -15.28%

Average Trading Volume: 48,320

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$53.98M

Find detailed analytics on BEW stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue