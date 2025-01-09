BeWhere Holdings Expands with U.S. Acquisition and New Board Member

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

BeWhere Holdings ( (TSE:BEW) ) just unveiled an announcement.

BeWhere Holdings Inc. announced its acquisition of a U.S. corporation that provides installation and logistics services for IoT companies, enhancing its operational capabilities in the U.S. market. This strategic move is expected to broaden BeWhere’s client base and improve its service offerings. Additionally, the appointment of Peter Wilcox, a seasoned expert in telecommunications and IoT solutions, to the Board of Directors is anticipated to strengthen BeWhere’s leadership and innovation strategies.

More about BeWhere Holdings

BeWhere Holdings Inc. operates in the Internet of Things (IoT) industry, specializing in installation, field service, and logistics solutions for IoT device companies. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions to support businesses in leveraging IoT technology for enhanced operational efficiency.

YTD Price Performance: -2.78%

Average Trading Volume: 83,174

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$63.19M

