Beverly JCG Ltd. Announces Board Reshuffle

Beverly JCG Ltd. has announced a significant reshuffle of its Board and Board Committees, following the appointment of Mr Ng Jwee Phuan @ Frederick (Eric) as an Independent Director and his subsequent appointment as the Chairman of the Risk Management Committee. This change comes after the retirement of former Independent Director, Mr Cheung Wai Man, Raymond. The reconstituted board, effective from 1 July 2024, now features Mr Ng in multiple committee roles, reflecting a strategic move in the company’s governance.

