BevCanna Expands with Greenflame Nutraceutical Acquisition

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. has announced the strategic acquisition of Greenflame Distribution Ltd., aiming to bolster its U.S. and international e-commerce operations. The move will expand BevCanna’s current product lineup with Greenflame’s diverse nutraceutical offerings and leverage their GMP-certified manufacturing and robust marketing resources to fuel direct-to-consumer growth.

