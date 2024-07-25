Betterware de Mexico Reports Solid Growth

Betterware de Mexico (BWMX) has released an update.

Betterware de Mexico showcases robust growth with net revenue increases of 5.3% for Q2 and 7.8% for H1 in 2024, reflecting strong performance across all business units and particularly noting Jafra Mexico’s significant revenue and EBITDA growth. Jafra US marked a turnaround with its first positive revenue growth since acquisition, contributing to the company’s resilience and diversification. The company is optimistic about meeting its 2024 EBITDA and revenue targets, maintaining a trajectory of long-term, accretive growth, and is now focusing on expanding its reach into the US Hispanic market and Peru.

