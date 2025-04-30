bettermoo(d) Food Corporation Announces Board Changes to Support Strategic Growth

The latest update is out from Happy Supplements Inc. ( (TSE:MOOO) ).

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation has announced the appointment of Mr. Maximilian Justus to its Board of Directors, bringing his extensive experience in leadership and innovation to support the company’s growth and strategic objectives. The company also announced the departure of Mr. Geoff Balderson and Mr. Steve Pear from the board, thanking them for their contributions. These changes are part of bettermoo(d)’s efforts to strengthen its position in the plant-based dairy alternative market and continue its mission of providing sustainable and nutritious products.

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative plant-based dairy alternative food and beverage company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The company is known for launching Moodrink™, a nutritious dairy-alternative beverage that includes a blend of herbs and flowers, emulating the taste of traditional milk from the Alps regions. Their mission is to produce dairy alternative products that are nutritious, sustainably sourced, and good for both people and the planet. They aim to expand their product line to include other dairy alternatives like Moogurt and Buetter.

