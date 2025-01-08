bettermoo(d) Appoints New CFO Amid Strategic Leadership Changes

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Happy Supplements Inc. ( (TSE:MOOO) ) just unveiled an update.

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation has appointed Mr. Christopher Gulka as the new Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. With over 30 years of experience in capital and public markets, Mr. Gulka brings significant expertise to the company, having previously held CFO positions in various sectors. This strategic change aims to strengthen the company’s financial leadership as it continues to innovate in the plant-based dairy alternative market. The outgoing CFO, Mr. Geoff Balderson, will remain on the Board of Directors, ensuring continuity in strategic direction.

More about Happy Supplements Inc.

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative plant-based dairy alternative food and beverage company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It is launching Moodrink™, a nutritious dairy-alternative beverage with a unique blend of herbs and flowers, emulating the taste of traditional Alpine milk. The company focuses on sustainability, nutrition, and the great taste of traditional dairy products.

YTD Price Performance: -22.22%

Average Trading Volume: 11,517

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$4.59M

