BetterLife Holding Limited Announces Key Asset Acquisition and Lease Agreements

BetterLife Holding Limited ( (HK:6909) ) has provided an update.

BetterLife Holding Limited announced two significant agreements on April 24, 2025. The company, through its subsidiary Beijing BetterLife Group, entered into an Assets Transfer Agreement with Beijing Chendebao to acquire machinery, equipment, and other assets related to the Chendebao 4S Dealership Store. Additionally, the company signed a Yanbao Lease Agreement with Beijing Yanbao for the tenancy of the Yanbao 4S Dealership Store. These transactions are considered discloseable under the Listing Rules, as their aggregated transaction value exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, necessitating reporting and announcement requirements.

More about BetterLife Holding Limited

YTD Price Performance: -28.57%

Average Trading Volume: 58,054

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$435.7M

