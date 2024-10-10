BetterLife Appoints New Secretary, Secures Waiver

BetterLife Holding Limited (HK:6909) has released an update.

BetterLife Holding Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Tu Jing as a new joint company secretary alongside Mr. Leung Chi Kit, effective from 10 October 2024. The company has also obtained a three-year waiver from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange from strict compliance with certain listing rules, allowing Ms. Tu to gain the necessary experience with Mr. Leung’s assistance. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing internal control and operations coordination, deemed beneficial for the company and its shareholders.

