Better Therapeutics Issues Investor Presentation with Cautions

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (BTTX) just unveiled an announcement.

Better Therapeutics, Inc. has recently made an investor presentation available on their website, highlighting forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, however, come with a caution due to a number of risks and uncertainties that could impact the company’s future, including issues with capital raising, market acceptance, compliance with debt covenants, and potential delisting from the Nasdaq Capital Market. The details of these risks are outlined in the Company’s latest quarterly report and other filings with the SEC.

