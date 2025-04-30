Better Choice Merges with SRx Health Solutions

Better Choice Company ( (BTTR) ) has issued an update.

On April 24, 2025, Better Choice Company completed its merger with SRx Health Solutions, resulting in a name change to SRx Health Solutions, Inc. and a ticker symbol change to ‘SRXH’ effective April 30, 2025. The merger positions the combined entity as a leading global health and wellness company, expanding its market reach. Additionally, Better Choice closed an $8.8 million private placement, issuing shares and pre-funded warrants at $2.18 per share, which supports its growth strategy.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BTTR is a Neutral.

Better Choice Company is facing significant financial and operational challenges with declining revenues and persistent losses. However, improvements in debt management, strategic focus on e-commerce, and international growth suggest potential for recovery. The recent sale of the Asian business further enhances financial flexibility. Despite technical indicators showing mixed signals, the company’s strategic pivots and financial health improvements contribute to a cautiously optimistic outlook.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a pet health and wellness company that focuses on providing products and services to enhance the health and well-being of dogs and cats. The company emphasizes a nutrition-based approach to pet health, offering sustainably sourced kibble and canned food, as well as minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats under the Halo brand. Better Choice aims to capitalize on trends of pet humanization and consumer health consciousness.

YTD Price Performance: -15.58%

Average Trading Volume: 143,462

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.72M

