Betsson AB Launches EUR 40 Million Share Buyback Program

Betsson AB ( ($SE:BETS.B) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Betsson AB has announced a share buyback program worth EUR 40 million, authorized by its 2025 Annual General Meeting, to optimize its capital structure. The buyback will be conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm under EU regulations, with Arctic Securities AS managing the process. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value and reflects Betsson’s proactive approach to financial management.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:BETS.B) stock is a Buy with a SEK179.00 price target.

More about Betsson AB

Betsson AB is a prominent player in the online gaming industry, known for being one of the leading online gaming groups globally. The company focuses on achieving growth that surpasses market rates, both organically and through acquisitions, with a commitment to profitability and sustainability. Betsson AB is publicly traded on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Average Trading Volume: 319,940

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK20.46B



