Betonmast Secures NOK 124 Million Contract for Nøkkeland Swimming Hall

An update from AF Gruppen ASA ( (AGRUF) ) is now available.

Betonmast, a subsidiary of AF Gruppen, has been awarded a NOK 124 million contract by Moss Kommunale Eiendomsselskap KF to build the Nøkkeland swimming hall in Moss. This project, which includes the construction of a 2,200 square metre swimming facility and upgrades to outdoor areas, is set to begin in early 2026 and finish by summer 2027, highlighting Betonmast’s strong capabilities in the field.

AF Gruppen ASA is a prominent company in the construction industry, known for its expertise in building infrastructure projects. Its subsidiary, Betonmast, specializes in constructing swimming halls and other large-scale facilities.

Average Trading Volume: 29,727

Current Market Cap: NOK18.24B

