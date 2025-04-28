BetMGM Reports Strong Start to 2025 with Positive EBITDA

Entain plc ( (GB:ENT) ) has issued an update.

BetMGM, jointly owned by Entain plc and MGM Resorts, reported a strong start to 2025 with a 34% year-over-year increase in net revenue for the first quarter, driven by significant growth in both iGaming and online sports betting. The company achieved positive EBITDA, reinforcing its strategic approach and confidence in achieving a full-year positive EBITDA for 2025, while maintaining a strong market position in active markets.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ENT is a Neutral.

Entain plc’s stock score is driven by robust revenue growth and strong cash flow management, though offset by significant profitability challenges and high leverage. Technical indicators suggest weak momentum, while the valuation highlights short-term concerns. Positive corporate events offer strategic optimism, mitigating some financial risks.

Entain plc is a prominent company in the sports betting and iGaming industry, known for its joint venture with MGM Resorts International, BetMGM. The company focuses on providing leading iGaming offerings and online sports betting services across North America.

YTD Price Performance: -13.16%

Average Trading Volume: 2,431,301

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.76B

