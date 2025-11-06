Betmakers Technology Group Expands Market Presence with New Securities Quotation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Betmakers Technology Group ( (AU:BET) ) has provided an announcement.

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd has announced the quotation of 1,220,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, effective November 6, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its market presence and operational capabilities, potentially impacting its positioning within the betting technology industry and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BET) stock is a Buy with a A$0.26 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Betmakers Technology Group stock, see the AU:BET Stock Forecast page.

More about Betmakers Technology Group

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing innovative solutions for the betting industry. The company specializes in developing and offering software platforms and tools that enhance the efficiency and reach of betting services, catering primarily to stakeholders in the sports and wagering markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,553,072

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$182.7M

Find detailed analytics on BET stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

